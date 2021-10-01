Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.60. 3,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,300,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $806.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,696,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after buying an additional 229,402 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 170,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

