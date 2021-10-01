Aditus (ADI) Trading Up 42.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Aditus has a total market cap of $112,275.89 and $147,135.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00195405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011490 BTC.

About Aditus

ADI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

