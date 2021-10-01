ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of ADME opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.22. ADM Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.
ADM Energy Company Profile
