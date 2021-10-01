ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ADM Energy (LON:ADME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ADME opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.22. ADM Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48.

ADM Energy Company Profile

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

