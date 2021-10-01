ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 82,505 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $95,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $307,500.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20.

NASDAQ:ADMA remained flat at $$1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,862,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,430. The firm has a market cap of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

