Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $2.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a yield of 4.06%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

