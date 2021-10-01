Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAVVF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 2.05. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

