Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,786 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,363,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF alerts:

VALQ stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.