Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,164 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The business had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

