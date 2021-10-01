Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,267 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Athersys worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Athersys during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $300.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.71. Athersys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.