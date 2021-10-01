Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 57.4% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 495,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

