Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 39,531 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

