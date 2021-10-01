Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 44,983 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,983 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after acquiring an additional 782,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 712.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 5.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

