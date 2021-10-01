Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.04. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.