Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after acquiring an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $165.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average is $178.55. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

