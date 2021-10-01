Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $6,781,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 526,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 73.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $665.43 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.03 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

