Advisor Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.79. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 205.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

