Advisor Partners LLC Sells 157 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.27. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

