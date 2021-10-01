Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.