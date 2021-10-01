Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.82 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

