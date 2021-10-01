Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after buying an additional 433,721 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after acquiring an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,705,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,497,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

