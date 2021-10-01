AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.08. 3,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,235. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,877.33 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.33.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,852. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

