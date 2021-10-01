Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $609.09 Million

Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post $609.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.18 million and the lowest is $600.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $494.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $151.09. 191,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,309. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

