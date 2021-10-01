Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

