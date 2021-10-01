Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $30.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Afya stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.38. 7,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

