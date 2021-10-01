Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

NYSE AGTI opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $42,950,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

