Aion Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Aion has a total market cap of $70.25 million and $6.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,856.44 or 0.99876539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00082172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00717811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00379280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00242623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,427,029 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

