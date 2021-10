Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Air Partner (OTC:ARLCF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC ARLCF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday.

About Air Partner

Air Partner Plc engages in the provision of aviation solutions across aircraft charter. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting and Training. The Commercial Jets segment includes air partner remarketing, and short term aircraft leasing services.

