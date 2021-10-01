Air Partner (OTC:ARLCF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Air Partner (OTC:ARLCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC ARLCF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday.

Get Air Partner alerts:

Air Partner Company Profile

Air Partner Plc engages in the provision of aviation solutions across aircraft charter. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting and Training. The Commercial Jets segment includes air partner remarketing, and short term aircraft leasing services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.