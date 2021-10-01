Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $256.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

