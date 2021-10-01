Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP raised its position in Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $38,177,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 20.3% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $167.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.77.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

