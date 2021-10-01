Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

