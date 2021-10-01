Albion Financial Group UT Invests $52,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.09. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $113.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

