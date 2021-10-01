Albion Financial Group UT Takes $36,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after buying an additional 3,161,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after buying an additional 2,637,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after buying an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

