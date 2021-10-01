Albion Financial Group UT Takes $40,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $101.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

