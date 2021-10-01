Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $202.10 million and approximately $24.85 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00245751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00118752 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00157191 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003059 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.