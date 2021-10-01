Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alector in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,136,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,179,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $115,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,544 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,881. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.