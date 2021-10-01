Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALEC. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Alector has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,544 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,881. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Alector by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alector by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alector by 116,307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

