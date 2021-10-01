Alexander Molyneux Buys 107,793 Shares of Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) insider Alexander Molyneux purchased 107,793 shares of Galena Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$22,205.36 ($15,860.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 29.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Galena Mining Company Profile

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, lead, silver, zinc, and manganese deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Abra Base Metals project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. It also holds interests on Jillawarra prospects.

