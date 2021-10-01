Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 983,652 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXU shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 722,858 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 42.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth $215,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

