Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 983,652 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AXU shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 722,858 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 42.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth $215,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
