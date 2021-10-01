Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 983,652 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.96.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 722,858 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 42.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
