Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Boosted by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.9% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.34.

NYSE BABA traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.62. 459,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,870,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

