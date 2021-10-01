Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to announce $454.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $455.80 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $200.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.55.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $6.49 on Thursday, hitting $195.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,731. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $112.71 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.77.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

