Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Noriharu Fujita Sells 12,143 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $387,118.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALGM opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

