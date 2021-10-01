Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Noriharu Fujita Sells 12,143 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Noriharu Fujita sold 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $387,118.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ALGM opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
