Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 6%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 5,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 976,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $575,150. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

