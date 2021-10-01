Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 232,377 shares.The stock last traded at $49.55 and had previously closed at $48.42.

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $916.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.