Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 232,377 shares.The stock last traded at $49.55 and had previously closed at $48.42.
AMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $916.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
