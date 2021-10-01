Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $49.79

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.79, but opened at $51.88. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 4,086 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $965.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $19,253,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $11,051,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.