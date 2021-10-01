Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) vs. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Financial Review

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Celldex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics $7.42 million 338.22 -$59.78 million ($1.80) -29.99

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celldex Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Teknova and Celldex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Celldex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics -766.16% -26.76% -23.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics beats Alpha Teknova on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.

