Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $41.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,715.33. 54,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,811. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,783.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2,484.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

