Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altice is focused on driving its 1-gig and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments for long-term sustainable growth. Driven by broadband strength and new customer additions, it is confident of delivering revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021. The Morris Broadband buyout has extended Altice’s footprint in North Carolina. With greater market penetration, it has covered nearly 1.1 million households with FTTH technology by the end of the second quarter. The corporate rebranding exercise is likely to better resonate its objectives and offer seamless connectivity to all users. However, high programming costs hurt its operating margin. As consumers tend to select a cheaper alternative source of service due to economic constraints, Altice’s growth potential is likely to be hampered. Stiff competition from major players is another headwind.”

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Altice USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.15.

ATUS opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

