Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 9,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,651,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Get Altimmune alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $449.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $15,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.